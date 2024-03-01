Morgan Stanley Boosts Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) Price Target to $67.00

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Docebo from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $60.55.

Get Docebo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DCBO

Docebo Stock Up 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Docebo

Shares of NASDAQ DCBO opened at $54.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 605.62 and a beta of 1.59. Docebo has a 12-month low of $29.40 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,313,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 54.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 376,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,905,000 after acquiring an additional 132,111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 373,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,811,000 after acquiring an additional 278,201 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 37.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,485,000 after acquiring an additional 76,533 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Docebo by 157.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 252,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after acquiring an additional 154,281 shares during the period. 45.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Docebo

(Get Free Report)

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; and Docebo Content that provides off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Docebo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Docebo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.