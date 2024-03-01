Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG) Price Target Increased to $47.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Montrose Environmental Group (NYSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.58% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MEG. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Montrose Environmental Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.60.

Montrose Environmental Group Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Montrose Environmental Group

MEG opened at $41.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 1.90. Montrose Environmental Group has a 52-week low of $21.96 and a 52-week high of $45.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 141.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $311,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Montrose Environmental Group during the first quarter worth approximately $793,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 53.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Montrose Environmental Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Montrose Environmental Group

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments, environmental emergency response and recovery, toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations, facility upgrades, new projects, decommissioning projects, and development projects.

Featured Stories

