Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $9,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 140,338.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,023,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $362,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,068 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,583,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,655,717,000 after acquiring an additional 929,009 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,233,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter valued at about $225,731,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 70.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,272,000 after buying an additional 277,563 shares during the last quarter. 96.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of MPWR opened at $720.04 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $383.19 and a 12-month high of $761.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $648.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $554.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Increases Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $454.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.13 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 22.66% and a net margin of 23.47%. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total transaction of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.11, for a total value of $6,403,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 143,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,567,129.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 58,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.14, for a total transaction of $34,203,493.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 937,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,852,364.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,673 shares of company stock valued at $103,189,384 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $668.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

