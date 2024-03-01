MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lowered its holdings in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 24.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veritable L.P. raised its position in MongoDB by 1.4% during the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 4.8% in the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.5% in the third quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 38.3% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MongoDB by 3.6% in the third quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $447.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.59 and a 1-year high of $509.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $422.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.26.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. MongoDB’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 528,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,136,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total transaction of $145,172.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,596,650.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 528,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,136,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $435.68.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

