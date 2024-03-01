MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.06 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for MKS Instruments in a report released on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.06 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.04. The consensus estimate for MKS Instruments’ current full-year earnings is $4.75 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MKS Instruments’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.63 EPS.

MKSI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MKS Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $127.72.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.25 million. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 50.80% and a positive return on equity of 9.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 69.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,084,331 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $831,636,000 after buying an additional 3,324,764 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,941,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $750,335,000 after buying an additional 50,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,892,941 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $709,077,000 after buying an additional 39,045 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,718,274 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $618,145,000 after buying an additional 234,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.25% of the company’s stock.

In other MKS Instruments news, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of MKS Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $123.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.90, for a total value of $25,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,726,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 32,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.28, for a total transaction of $4,051,597.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 53,115 shares of company stock worth $6,376,822. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently -3.19%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division, Photonics Solutions Division, and Material Solutions Division.

