Metrics Master Income Trust to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:MXT)

Metrics Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Metrics Master Income Trust Stock Performance

About Metrics Master Income Trust

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

