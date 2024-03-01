Metals Acquisition (NYSE:MTAL) Trading Down 8.2%

Metals Acquisition Limited (NYSE:MTAL – Get Free Report) shares traded down 8.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. 174 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 12,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Eight Capital set a $15.00 price objective on Metals Acquisition and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on Metals Acquisition in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Metals Acquisition has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

Get Metals Acquisition alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Metals Acquisition

Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Metals Acquisition

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,236,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,640,000 after purchasing an additional 199,898 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 3,572,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,159,000 after purchasing an additional 272,727 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,970,000. Regal Partners Ltd boosted its stake in Metals Acquisition by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Partners Ltd now owns 303,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,705 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Metals Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

About Metals Acquisition

(Get Free Report)

Metals Acquisition Limited focuses on operating and acquiring metals and mining businesses. The company operates the CSA copper mine in Cobar, Australia. Metals Acquisition Limited is headquartered in Saint Helier, Jersey.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Metals Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metals Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.