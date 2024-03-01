Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Purchased by Waverly Advisors LLC

Waverly Advisors LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,985 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in META. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.2% during the third quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 109 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META opened at $489.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $347.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.43 and a twelve month high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.12 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.42%.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at $12,519,327.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.98, for a total value of $180,542.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,519,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,144,486 shares of company stock worth $475,443,739. 13.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on META. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $370.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $527.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

See Also

