Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Bought by Corton Capital Inc.

Corton Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) by 33.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in Merus were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Merus by 35.6% during the second quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,000 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its stake in shares of Merus by 27.9% in the third quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 3,876,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,418,000 after buying an additional 845,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merus by 9.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,885,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,045,000 after buying an additional 247,000 shares during the last quarter. VR Adviser LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 40.8% in the second quarter. VR Adviser LLC now owns 1,726,214 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,451,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Merus by 95.3% in the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,613,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,687,000 after buying an additional 787,340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRUS opened at $48.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.04. Merus has a 1 year low of $17.15 and a 1 year high of $50.11.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Merus from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merus from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.70.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

