Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given New $58.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MRUS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.70.

Merus Stock Down 0.5 %

Insider Activity at Merus

Shares of MRUS opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.36 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. Merus has a 12 month low of $17.15 and a 12 month high of $50.11.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 48.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 39,479 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Merus in the first quarter worth $403,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Merus by 24.7% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 394,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 78,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

