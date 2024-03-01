Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Upgraded to Outperform at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Wedbush currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $2.00. Wedbush also issued estimates for Mersana Therapeutics’ Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.17) EPS.

Separately, Citigroup raised Mersana Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $6.29.

Mersana Therapeutics Stock Up 12.2 %

MRSN opened at $5.44 on Thursday. Mersana Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 3.68. The company has a market capitalization of $656.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.22 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). Mersana Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 249.65% and a negative net margin of 465.80%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Mersana Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mersana Therapeutics news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 9,327 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $25,276.17. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,511 shares in the company, valued at $147,724.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anna Protopapas sold 29,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.71, for a total value of $79,671.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,153 shares in the company, valued at $339,164.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,108 shares of company stock worth $127,663 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Mersana Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antibody drug conjugates (ADC) for cancer patients with unmet needs. The company develops XMT-1660, a B7-H4-targeted Dolasynthen ADC candidate; and XMT-2056, an immunosynthen ADC. It has a research and development collaborations with Janssen Biotech, Inc and Merck KGaA, as well as collaboration agreement with Asana BioSciences, LLC for the development of ADC product candidates.

