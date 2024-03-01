Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.28-$3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.312-$1.325 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.33 billion. Merit Medical Systems also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MMSI opened at $76.20 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.94.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $324.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on MMSI. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Merit Medical Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Merit Medical Systems

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,098,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,777,000 after buying an additional 427,712 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,700,655 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $378,653,000 after purchasing an additional 377,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,608 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $174,022,000 after buying an additional 45,119 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,099,284 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,292,000 after buying an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 886,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

