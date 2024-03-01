Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $324.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.66 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Merit Medical Systems updated its FY24 guidance to $3.28-$3.35 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 3.280-3.350 EPS.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $76.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.42 and a 200-day moving average of $71.94. Merit Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $62.58 and a 52-week high of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Insider Transactions at Merit Medical Systems

In other Merit Medical Systems news, Director F. Ann Millner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,396,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 712.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,965 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,773 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

