Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $406.74

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $406.74 and last traded at $404.60, with a volume of 52412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $403.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MEDP. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.67.

The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.77 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $324.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $285.32.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 63.98%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 50,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.75, for a total value of $19,587,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,539,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,274,237.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,292 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,379 shares of company stock worth $28,152,746. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEDP. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 312.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 421,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,013,000 after buying an additional 319,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 195.2% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 467,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,162,000 after buying an additional 308,816 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,728,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,338,000 after buying an additional 294,103 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Medpace by 67.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 611,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,159,000 after purchasing an additional 246,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Medpace during the second quarter valued at about $54,927,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

