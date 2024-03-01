McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock Position Raised by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in McKesson by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 95,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,637,000 after purchasing an additional 34,627 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in McKesson by 419.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,244 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in McKesson by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC grew its position in McKesson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in McKesson by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at $20,853,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $496.00, for a total value of $92,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,511 shares in the company, valued at $749,456. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total transaction of $6,732,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $521.41 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $331.75 and a one year high of $524.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.13 and a 200-day moving average of $460.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $0.69. McKesson had a net margin of 0.99% and a negative return on equity of 262.63%. The company had revenue of $80.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $525.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $517.86.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

