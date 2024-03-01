Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mattel from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut Mattel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut Mattel from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $22.43.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Mattel has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $22.64.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 833.3% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mattel in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

