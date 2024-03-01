Mastercard (NYSE:MA) versus Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) Financial Contrast

Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS – Get Free Report) and Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Research Solutions has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mastercard has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Research Solutions alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Research Solutions and Mastercard, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Research Solutions 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mastercard 0 2 19 1 2.95

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Research Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $4.68, suggesting a potential upside of 49.84%. Mastercard has a consensus target price of $471.85, suggesting a potential downside of 0.45%. Given Research Solutions’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Research Solutions is more favorable than Mastercard.

35.0% of Research Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.9% of Mastercard shares are owned by institutional investors. 26.5% of Research Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Mastercard shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Research Solutions and Mastercard’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Research Solutions -1.05% -4.96% -1.63% Mastercard 44.60% 191.22% 29.00%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Research Solutions and Mastercard’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Research Solutions $37.70 million 2.70 $570,000.00 ($0.02) -156.00 Mastercard $25.10 billion 17.62 $11.20 billion $11.83 40.07

Mastercard has higher revenue and earnings than Research Solutions. Research Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mastercard, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Mastercard beats Research Solutions on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Research Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Research Solutions, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software-as-a-service research platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical (STM) content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform. Its solutions enable life science and other research intensive organizations to accelerate their research and development activities with access and management STM articles used throughout the intellectual property development lifecycle. The company was formerly known as Derycz Scientific, Inc. and changed its name to Research Solutions, Inc. in March 2013. Research Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.

About Mastercard

(Get Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions. It also provides solutions that enable businesses or governments to make payments to businesses, including Virtual Card Number, which is generated dynamically from a physical card and leverages the credit limit of the funding account; a platform to optimize supplier payment enablement campaigns for financial institutions; and treasury intelligence platform that offers corporations with recommendations to enhance working capital performance and accelerate spend on cards. In addition, the company offers Mastercard Send, which partners with digital messaging and payment platforms to enable consumers to send money directly within applications to other consumers; and Mastercard Cross-Border Services enables a range of payment flows through a distribution network with a single point of access to send and receive money globally through various channels, including bank accounts, mobile wallets, cards, and cash payouts. Further, it provides cyber and intelligence solutions; insights and analytics, consulting, marketing, loyalty, processing, and payment gateway solutions for e-commerce merchants; and open banking and digital identity services. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus name. Mastercard Incorporated was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Research Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Research Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.