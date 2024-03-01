Martin Bradley Winges Sells 30,000 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Stock

Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total value of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,934 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,135.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hilltop Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.85 on Friday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $26.78 and a one year high of $35.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.71.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.89 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hilltop

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Hilltop’s payout ratio is currently 40.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTH. North Reef Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP now owns 2,525,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,609,000 after buying an additional 806,091 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 197.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 751,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after acquiring an additional 498,672 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 523.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 551,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,643,000 after acquiring an additional 463,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 111.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 704,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,776,000 after acquiring an additional 371,133 shares in the last quarter. 54.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HTH shares. TheStreet upgraded Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Raymond James upgraded Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Hilltop

About Hilltop

(Get Free Report)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.