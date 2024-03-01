Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Marqeta had a negative net margin of 32.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.48%. The business had revenue of $118.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Marqeta Stock Performance

MQ opened at $6.53 on Friday. Marqeta has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $7.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In related news, insider Randall F. Kern sold 53,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $332,476.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marqeta

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the period. Visa Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta in the first quarter worth about $137,389,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Marqeta by 785.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after acquiring an additional 7,280,853 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marqeta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,498,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MQ shares. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marqeta in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Marqeta in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marqeta from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.11.

About Marqeta

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

