Mark Jeffery Penn Buys 10,000 Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock

Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Jeffery Penn acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.20 per share, for a total transaction of $52,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,480,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,898,438.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Stagwell Stock Performance

Shares of STGW stock opened at $5.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Stagwell Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $9.23.

Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.13). Stagwell had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $654.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stagwell

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stagwell during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Stagwell by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 336,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after buying an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Stagwell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Stagwell by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 106,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 235.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 89,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on STGW. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Stagwell from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stagwell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.28.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

Further Reading

