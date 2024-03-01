Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.07), reports. The firm had revenue of $156.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.15 million. Marathon Digital had a net margin of 48.93% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%.

Marathon Digital Stock Down 16.5 %

NASDAQ MARA opened at $25.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.69 and a 200-day moving average of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 5.44. Marathon Digital has a 52 week low of $5.13 and a 52 week high of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a current ratio of 11.33.

Get Marathon Digital alerts:

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. L2 Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Digital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $300,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,413,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,016,000 after acquiring an additional 69,705 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Digital by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 540,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,593,000 after acquiring an additional 69,753 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 697,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 358,220 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on MARA shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Marathon Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MARA

About Marathon Digital

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.