Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,904.00 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $71,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,150,331 shares in the company, valued at $64,423,916.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 438,361 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $13,014,938.09.
- On Tuesday, February 20th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70.
Maplebear Stock Performance
CART opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.
Maplebear Company Profile
Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.
