Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,904.00 in Stock

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.96 per share, with a total value of $71,904.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,150,331 shares in the company, valued at $64,423,916.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maplebear alerts:

On Thursday, February 22nd, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 438,361 shares of Maplebear stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.69 per share, with a total value of $13,014,938.09.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc bought 1,036,683 shares of Maplebear stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.90 per share, with a total value of $28,923,455.70.

Maplebear Stock Performance

CART opened at $32.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.72. Maplebear Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.13 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Maplebear

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.62 million. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Maplebear Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Maplebear by 139.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. grew its holdings in Maplebear by 389.5% during the 4th quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Maplebear during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Maplebear from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Maplebear from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Maplebear from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Maplebear in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.06.

View Our Latest Report on CART

Maplebear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Maplebear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maplebear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.