Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Receives C$33.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$30.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$32.00 to C$29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.50 to C$33.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$31.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$35.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

MFI opened at C$23.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.69. Maple Leaf Foods has a 52 week low of C$21.52 and a 52 week high of C$31.63. The firm has a market cap of C$2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$26.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Maple Leaf Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Maple Leaf Foods’s payout ratio is currently -85.44%.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

