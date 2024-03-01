Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$35.80.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cormark upgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins raised shares of Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$29.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$34.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Stock Down 0.1 %

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

MFC stock opened at C$32.21 on Friday. Manulife Financial has a 12 month low of C$23.69 and a 12 month high of C$33.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$27.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.69, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 61.30%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. In other Manulife Financial news, Director Brooks Tingle sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total value of C$108,664.92. Also, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.76, for a total transaction of C$337,231.44. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Manulife Financial

(Get Free Report

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.