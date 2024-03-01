Man Group Plc (LON:EMG) Increases Dividend to $0.11 Per Share

Man Group Plc (LON:EMG – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, February 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is a boost from Man Group’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Man Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Man Group stock opened at GBX 239.10 ($3.03) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.53. Man Group has a 52-week low of GBX 200.50 ($2.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 293.80 ($3.73). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 231.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 221.97. The firm has a market cap of £2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 994.58, a PEG ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 323 ($4.10) to GBX 318 ($4.03) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Man Group to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

