Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.76. 536,814 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 989,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MGNI. B. Riley upped their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.41.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. Magnite had a negative net margin of 25.69% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. 73.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

