Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given New $13.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Magnite from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.78.

MGNI stock opened at $12.02 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Magnite has a 52-week low of $6.28 and a 52-week high of $15.73.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $165.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.24 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 25.69%. Analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,651,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,167,000 after purchasing an additional 209,771 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,937,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,400,000 after purchasing an additional 716,489 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,978 shares during the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,106,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,042,000 after purchasing an additional 340,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,901,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,097,000 after purchasing an additional 335,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

