Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Magnachip Semiconductor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 11th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Magnachip Semiconductor from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Magnachip Semiconductor Stock Down 14.9 %

MX stock opened at $5.70 on Thursday. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $5.41 and a 52-week high of $11.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.35. The firm has a market cap of $220.74 million, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 0.85.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 808.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,111 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnachip Semiconductor

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

