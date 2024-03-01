LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wolfe Research

Equities researchers at Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set an “underperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Vertical Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.92.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $100.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.24. The company has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $81.24 and a fifty-two week high of $102.04.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.07). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, EVP Kenneth Todd Lane sold 29,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.19, for a total transaction of $2,899,224.51. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,101,476.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Abel Hall LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Syon Capital LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 12,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,693 shares during the period. Finally, Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

