Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Lundin Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:LUGDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0997 per share on Monday, March 25th. This represents a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Lundin Gold’s previous dividend of $0.10.
Lundin Gold Price Performance
LUGDF stock opened at C$11.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.76. Lundin Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$9.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.44.
About Lundin Gold
