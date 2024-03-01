Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Price Target Lowered to $1.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $2.00 to $1.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America decreased their target price on Luminar Technologies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and set a $4.00 target price (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Luminar Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Luminar Technologies has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.88.

Get Luminar Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies stock opened at $2.39 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.61. Luminar Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.09 and a 52-week high of $10.55.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 326.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,102,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,766,000 after buying an additional 4,672,831 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the first quarter worth about $22,704,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 189.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,570,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,103,000 after buying an additional 2,991,427 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Luminar Technologies by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,111,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,225,000 after buying an additional 2,561,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Luminar Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,381,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Luminar Technologies, Inc, an automotive technology company, provides sensor technologies and software for passenger cars and commercial trucks in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Advanced Technologies and Services. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells laser imaging, detection, and ranging sensors or lidars, as well as related perception and autonomy software solutions primarily for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and adjacent industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Luminar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luminar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.