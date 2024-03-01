Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Lucid Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.90.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lucid Group

Lucid Group Stock Performance

LCID stock opened at $3.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.07. Lucid Group has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $9.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative return on equity of 56.58% and a negative net margin of 475.15%. Lucid Group’s revenue was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lucid Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $383,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lucid Group by 23.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,842,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990,659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the first quarter worth $400,000.

About Lucid Group

(Get Free Report)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.