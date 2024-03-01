Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,260 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LOW. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,223,923 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,693,039,000 after buying an additional 374,457 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,690,606 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,329,237,000 after buying an additional 2,050,089 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,992,637 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,474,841,000 after buying an additional 135,510 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $1,461,267,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,138,824 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,483,733,000 after purchasing an additional 78,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE LOW opened at $240.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $221.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.31. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.85 and a 12-month high of $241.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $199.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “average” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.