Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Shares Acquired by Caxton Associates LP

Caxton Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,656 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,106 shares during the quarter. Caxton Associates LP’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,323,863 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $180,187,000 after acquiring an additional 196,459 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,441,912 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $151,692,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,204 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $76,945,000 after acquiring an additional 12,127 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,016,035 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,115,000 after acquiring an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 4,391.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 848,748 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $63,639,000 after acquiring an additional 829,852 shares in the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,858 shares in the company, valued at $3,340,486. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Michael W. Blosser sold 4,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $272,020.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 49,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,486. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $221,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,165. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.71.

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $73.97 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $49.47 and a 52 week high of $79.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.53. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19 and a beta of 1.83.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The building manufacturing company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $658.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.45%.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

