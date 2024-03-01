L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCYFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.

L’Oréal Stock Performance

OTCMKTS LRLCY opened at $95.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.77. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $100.28.

About L’Oréal

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for L'Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

