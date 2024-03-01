L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of L’Oréal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold.
L’Oréal Stock Performance
About L’Oréal
L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skincare products, cleansers, hair colorants, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.
