Loews (NYSE:L) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.49

Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.49 and last traded at $75.47, with a volume of 112722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Loews from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.55.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares in the company, valued at $7,685,021.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 945,886 shares in the company, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685,021.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 136,612 shares of company stock worth $9,981,207. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Loews

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Loews during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

About Loews



Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

