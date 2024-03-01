Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Receives “Underweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 41 ($0.52) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LLOY. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.70) to GBX 58 ($0.74) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a market perform rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 67 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 57.17 ($0.73).

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at GBX 46.57 ($0.59) on Monday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 1-year high of GBX 52.89 ($0.67). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 43.55. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 665.29, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.25%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 4,285.71%.

In other Lloyds Banking Group news, insider Robin Budenberg purchased 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($570,776.26). In related news, insider Robin Budenberg bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.57) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($570,776.26). Also, insider William Chalmers purchased 142,680 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share, with a total value of £67,059.60 ($85,057.84). Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions, and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

