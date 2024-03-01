LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $1.50

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Barclays from $3.50 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.11% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Mkm lowered shares of LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LivePerson currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.69.

LPSN stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $102.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. LivePerson has a one year low of $1.21 and a one year high of $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

In other news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 354,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,899,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963. 9.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in LivePerson by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares during the last quarter. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in LivePerson by 497.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.53% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

