LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Given New $2.00 Price Target at B. Riley

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) had its target price cut by B. Riley from $3.75 to $2.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on LivePerson from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on LivePerson from $3.50 to $1.50 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LivePerson

LivePerson Trading Down 0.8 %

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

LPSN opened at $1.26 on Thursday. LivePerson has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $12.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.29.

In related news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P acquired 354,965 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LivePerson

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 99.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 185,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 92,178 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,132,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,823,000 after buying an additional 418,503 shares in the last quarter. Vector Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,089,000. Options Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Palogic Value Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 856,431 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,246,000 after buying an additional 466,320 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.