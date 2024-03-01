LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded to Neutral at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $2.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $6.00.

Separately, Mizuho cut their price target on LivePerson from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

LivePerson stock opened at $1.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.29. The company has a market cap of $102.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.69. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34.

In other LivePerson news, major shareholder Vector Capital Management, L.P purchased 354,965 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.47 per share, with a total value of $1,231,728.55. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,899,456 shares in the company, valued at $37,821,112.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 580,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,042,963. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Vector Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of LivePerson during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,089,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $156,410,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter valued at $6,102,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in LivePerson in the 1st quarter valued at $5,625,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its position in LivePerson by 1,629.1% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,082,447 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,847 shares during the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

