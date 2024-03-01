Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $230.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $298.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an overweight rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lithia Motors has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $336.40.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

LAD opened at $299.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.60. Lithia Motors has a 52-week low of $203.65 and a 52-week high of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $301.26 and its 200-day moving average is $288.32.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $8.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.11 by $0.13. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.05 EPS. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lithia Motors will post 37.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithia Motors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Saturday, March 9th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.84, for a total value of $40,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,010.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Lithia Motors by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 267,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,207,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Lithia Motors by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Lithia Motors in the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer. The company operates through Domestic, Import, and Luxury segments. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells body and parts for the new vehicles under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

