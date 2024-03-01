Litecoin Cash Hits Market Capitalization of $6.02 Million (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 7.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 1st. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $6.02 million and $1,316.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Coin Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 797,898,450 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 797,888,512.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00768722 USD and is down -6.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $289.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
