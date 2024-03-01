Linde (NYSE:LIN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $450.21 and last traded at $449.94, with a volume of 319395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $444.80.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.60.

Linde Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $416.25 and its 200-day moving average is $398.38. The company has a market capitalization of $217.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.16 EPS. Linde’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total value of $124,383.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Linde

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $3,066,825,000. Winder Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Linde during the third quarter worth $1,892,774,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 888.7% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,741,529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,329,889,000 after buying an additional 3,363,112 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,457,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,780,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,394 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 450.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,141,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $698,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

See Also

