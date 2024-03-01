Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Truist Financial

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.42% from the stock’s previous close.

LNW has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded Light & Wonder from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Light & Wonder in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Light & Wonder from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Light & Wonder from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.33.

LNW stock opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. Light & Wonder has a 1-year low of $53.77 and a 1-year high of $101.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.11 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.43.

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.03). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $770.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Light & Wonder will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNW. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Light & Wonder by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 3.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 1.6% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Light & Wonder by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Light & Wonder, Inc operates as a cross-platform games company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming segments. The Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to core and non-core system solutions, and other applications and tools.

