Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) CFO Octavio Espinoza Sells 140 Shares of Stock

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total value of $12,384.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,632,127.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $80.05 on Friday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $94.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.88 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 655.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LGND

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.