LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.08) Per Share

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Free Report) – William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of LifeStance Health Group in a report issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for LifeStance Health Group’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

LifeStance Health Group Stock Performance

Shares of LFST opened at $8.35 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $9.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LFST. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 10,888.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 117.8% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of LifeStance Health Group by 41.1% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

