Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on LTH. Mizuho decreased their target price on Life Time Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. TheStreet upgraded Life Time Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.86.

Life Time Group stock opened at $13.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Life Time Group has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.41. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.60.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $558.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.51 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 4.20% and a net margin of 3.43%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Time Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 5,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total value of $67,285.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,568.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 117.8% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Life Time Group in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Life Time Group by 82.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Life Time Group by 88.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Life Time Group by 78.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

