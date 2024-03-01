Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.

Liberty Latin America Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 105,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 229,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 168,816 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 89,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,023,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Stories

