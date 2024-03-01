Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning.
Liberty Latin America Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $6.52 on Thursday. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $9.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.42.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, Liberty Costa Rico, and VTR segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
