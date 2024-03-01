Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.82) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Lemonade in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.82) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Lemonade’s current full-year earnings is ($3.13) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Lemonade’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lemonade from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.71.

Lemonade Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LMND opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.20. Lemonade has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.81.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.71 million. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 55.12% and a negative return on equity of 30.64%. Lemonade’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.93) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Lemonade in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Lemonade by 91.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.