Leerink Partnrs Weighs in on Henry Schein, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs lowered their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Henry Schein in a report issued on Tuesday, February 27th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Cherny now forecasts that the company will earn $0.97 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.05. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Henry Schein’s current full-year earnings is $5.07 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Henry Schein’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.41 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.09 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.66 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.17 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.71 EPS.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

HSIC stock opened at $76.47 on Friday. Henry Schein has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $85.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Boston Partners grew its position in Henry Schein by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,637,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,556,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $111,715,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Henry Schein by 143.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,337,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,207 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth $103,446,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Henry Schein by 1,303.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,247,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,451 shares during the last quarter. 93.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,671,083.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at $4,280,650.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

